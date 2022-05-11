Would Rockets Trade For Lakers Russell Westbrook Help Kick-Start Rebuild?

The Rockets are in a rebuilding phase, and Russell Westbrook's contract could be a major benefit to those plans

The Houston Rockets are in the beginning stages of a massive rebuilding project and GM Rafael Stone is looking to get their hands on every asset he possibly can going forward.

One way for a rebuilding franchise to do that is to take on salary, with the intention of using that contract or contracts as a way to clear cap space for the future, and perhaps acquire draft picks as an incentive.

On Wednesday, ESPN proposed a three-way trade deal that would send former Rockets and current Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks (2027 and 2028) to the Knicks, with New York sending Julius Randle and Evan Fournier to the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls would then send Zach LaVine to the Lakers. However, what if the Rockets were to get involved in such a deal with the Lakers, while keeping the same basic structure of the deal in place? In theory, it is possible. And the Rockets could clear massive amounts of cap room by completing a swap for Westbrook, and then either turn around and let him play out the final year of his massive contract, which will pay him $47,063,478 in 2022-2023. Then, once Westbrook is off of the books, the Rockets could be in a position to sign a max free agent next summer, and potentially more. It is not an unprecedented idea either. Houston came close to trading John Wall for Westbrook during the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10. But the Lakers' unwillingness to attach a future first-round pick halted the trade. Acquiring LaVine, however, could change things for LA.

So what would the basic structure of such a deal look like for Houston?

To make the deal work, the Rockets would have to send Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and $4.5-$5 million more of salary (perhaps David Nwaba) out to Chicago to account for the Westbrook Salary.

This would clear the way for LaVine, who is expected to sign a max deal this summer, to head to Los Angeles on a sign and trade.

The full deal: Rockets receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 1st round pick, 2028 1st round pick Bulls receive: Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and David Nwaba Lakers receive: Zach LaVine For the Rockets, Wood would already be entering the final year of his deal, while also being a solid replacement option for Nikola Vucevic, who is also entering the final year of his deal. Gordon meanwhile could help fill the void for the Bulls' loss of LaVine, making the deal worthwhile on all ends. But perhaps the best part of this deal for the Rockets, alongside the massive salary dump possibility, is the two first-round picks from LA, which, given the current financial state of the team, as well as the personnel, could shape up to be very lucrative selections by that time.

And with the Rockets already holding six first-round picks over the next three drafts, increasing that number to 10 over the next five might be too good an opportunity to pass up.

