Houston Rockets: Aim for Continuity or Trade?
The NBA Draft Lottery was last night, and the Houston Rockets were given the No. 10 pick in this year's draft.
Houston has been swirling in rumors to trade for a superstar like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Is this pick valuable enough and should the Rockets trade it?
This year's draft is stacked with talent, and there could be some good options open at No. 10. It may not be enough for Houston to trade for Antetokounmpo, but it could be a solid tool to pull in Durant from Phoenix with their other picks as well.
Houston should focus on continuity and growth, like lead decision-maker Rafael Stone mentioned. This Rockets' squad has a lot of young talent that could bloom over the next two years and be a real contenders. However, they need to go out and find a shooter, whether that is in free agency or a minor trade. They do not need to make a trade for a superstar just yet.
The Phoenix Suns could blow their team up soon, and Houston has their 2027 and 2029 picks. Holding their picks until 2027 to see where they land in the lottery could be a good idea. There could be some superstars on the market at that time, and it will be known which Rockets' players could lead them to a championship.
It could be too soon for Houston to make a trade right now. Alperen Sengun just made the All-Star team for the first time in his career, Amen Thompson showed flashes of All-NBA level defense and Jalen Green showed how good he can be when he is consistent, regardless of his postseason performances. Jabari Smith Jr. has also made his mark to prove himself as a Rocket, as well as Tari Eason. The next two years should give these players room to continue developing together and making more playoff appearances before Houston should consider a big trade.
Stone has been a good General Manager for the Rockets, and ultimately, he will make whatever moves he deems necessary for this team. Green could become Houston's go-to shooter once he reaches a solid level of consistency, and they may not even need to make a trade. This team could be a good contender in the future without having to move any pieces.