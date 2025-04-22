Rockets' Alperen Sengun Key in Game 1 vs. Warriors
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun shined in his playoff debut, scoring a team-high 26 points to go with nine rebounds in the team's Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Sengun was the main source of offense for the team in Game 1, and The Athletic insider Kelly Iko believes that the team needs to keep working through him.
"Alperen Şengün, who finished his playoff debut with 26 points and nine rebounds, was Houston’s best player in Game 1 by a country mile," Iko wrote.
"Şengün was able to find success by attacking Golden State’s interior, punishing its lack of size (Draymond Green started at center.) If this is going to be a series in which players like Kevon Looney and Gui Santos play limited minutes, Houston needs to continue to play through Şengün. Udoka isn’t one to do that with this group, but if there’s a tweak to be made ahead of Game 2, it likely lies with the Turkish big — running half-court offense through him and allowing him to create plays off of it."
The Warriors simply don't have the size to contain Sengun other than rookie center Quinten Post, who played just 12 minutes in Game 1.
If the Rockets continue to let Sengun cook in Game 2 and in the future, they might have a chance to get back in the series against the Warriors.
Game 2 between the Rockets and Warriors is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT from inside the Toyota Center in Houston.