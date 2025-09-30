Rockets Already Dealing with Injury Challenges Ahead of Season
Over the offseason, the Houston Rockets amassed what could very well be the deepest roster in the league, trading for and signing numerous contributors.
They’re lucky they did, too, as they’ve unfortunately already been hit with some preseason injuries.
The first and most vital is, of course ,Fred VanVleet, the team’s longterm veteran point guard who was again set to handle the team’s lead handling and play-making duties. He suffered an ACL tear in an offseason workout, and is likely to miss the team’s entire 2025-26 campaign.
VanVleet’s injury is far and away the most seismic. Players like Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard will now be expected to handle and facilitate earlier in their careers than expected, and VanVleet’s presence will generally be missed as he added plenty in the ways of scoring, defending and more.
Secondarily is Dorian Finney-Smith’s situation. The swingman — signed by Houston in the offseason as another key piece — underwent ankle surgery in June, but has not been cleared for basketball activity to this point, and is likely to miss the start of the season, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.
Finney-Smith’s injury is far less pivotal. For one, it seems he’s trending toward being back on the court sooner than later, and the team has a bevy of talented wings that can play in his stead. Getting healthy will be the biggest priority for him in the next few weeks.
Even still, with stingy defense and solid shooting, Finney-Smith could’ve vied for a starting spot or major backup role, and it seems the team will be without his talents to begin the 2025-26 season.
The Rockets have covered their bases. They've amassed plenty of fine guard options, most of which are still developing. They have rangy, malleable wings, potentially the best group of forwards in the league, as well as a deep and versatile frontcourt. And all of the position groups will come into play as the team will surely continue to deal with injuries throughout the season.
Other contenders, such as the Thunder, Nuggets, Cavaliers and Knicks, are sure to deal with injury blows of their own. But there's little question Houston has gotten the short end of the stick just ahead of the season's start.
The Rockets will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 to begin preseason play, and will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 21 to begin their regular season campaign.