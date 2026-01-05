Rockets get Update Regarding Potential Return for Fred VanVleet

The Houston Rockets have managed to stay near the top of the Western Conference with a 21-11 record, despite all of the injuries this season. It's a testament to their relentlessness and ability to find production from the enter roster.

Most recently, Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams have gone down with sprained ankles, with both injuries happening across a three-game span. The frontcourt is currently in jeopardy with two starters potentially out for multiple games.

Before Tari Eason returned from an oblique injury, he missed time from Nov. 14 to Dec. 21. The 6-foot-8 forward has been a fantastic 3&D weapon for the Rockets.

However, Fred VanVleet's absence has affected Houston for the most amount of time, as the former All-Star has yet to make an appearance this season with a torn ACL suffered back in September. Last year, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

The 31-year-old isn't expected to return to the court due to how close he went down to the 2025-26 season. However, a recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Houston isn't completely ruling out an appearance this season.

"Word is VanVleet is working as hard as possible in his rehab from the injury to at least put a late-season return on the table," Stein wrote.

The Rockets have had a noticeable turnover problem with VanVleet sidelined. They lack a true point guard, ranking 29th in turnover percentage (16.2%). They also rank 29th in assist percentage (57.8%), showing just how little they rely on effective ball movement.

In the absence of the floor general, Houston has relied on Sengun, Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday to initiate the offense.

In many situations, the double teams thrown at Durant near half court have deterred his ability to contribute as a scorer, which has hindered the overall production. But the biggest concern, in general, is the lack of ball security under pressure, with the Rockets relying on wing players to play VanVleet's role.

VanVleet would not only mitigate turnovers and initiate better ball movement, but his experience and leadership have proven to be a big help in the playoffs. Last season, Houston fell to the Golden State Warriors in seven games, but he upped his numbers to 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, including a 29-point, eight-assist outburst in Game 6.