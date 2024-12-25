Rockets’ Amen Thompson Could be Team’s Next Star
The 2023 NBA Draft was largely marketed around Victor Wembanyama. And at 7-foot-4 with one of the more unique skillsets in the history of basketball, it made sense.
With a shot-altering frame and forward-esque game, Wembanyama — who now plays for Houston’s in-state rival in San Antonio — easily has the highest ceiling in the class. And that overshadowed the fact Rockets’ guard Amen Thompson is close behind in that regard.
Drafted just three spots later, Thompson will need a variety of favors to pan out in his favor for him to reach his ceiling. But he’ll be the Rockets next star if they do, and the organization is certianly no stranger to star-power.
Across 29 games this year, Thompson has scored 12.0 points on 55% shooting, adding 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks. One half of the “Terror Twins” duo with Tari Eason, Thompson has offered vital two-way play in playing the most bench minutes.
In December, Thompson’s started in two games, thriving in both. In a win over the Clippers earlier this month, he scored a season-high 22 points, adding eight rebounds, four assists and one steal and block apiece.
More recently, he was able to add 19 points, 11 rebounds and four stocks in a blowout win over Charlotte on Monday.
All signs are pointing towards Thompson being able to replicate this on a regular basis once he eventually earns the starting job and nabs more minutes.
Of course, there’s still plenty of development needed for the still-21-year-old. Despite improvement on his ranged shooting — one of his only knocks as a prospect — he’s still shooting just 30% on limited volume. In order for him to maximize his potential, he’ll likely need to boost that number, but it’s at least on an upwards trend.
For now, Rockets fans can sit back and enjoy their budding star and surprising season overall.
