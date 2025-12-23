Rockets' Losses Lead to Significant Drop in Latest NBA Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets have had a rough month of basketball, most recently losing another overtime game, this one being a 125-124 defeat to the Sacramento Kings. The Rockets are now 4-5 in December, and have gone 1-3 on their road trip thus far.

Houston has struggled after starting the season 16-6. Since the start of the month, the team ranks 15th in defensive rating, having given up 115.6 points per game.

What's worse is that the Rockets' most recent losses have come to potential lottery teams in bad fashion. The Kings and New Orleans Pelicans are tied for dead last in the Western Conference at 7-22.

The recent shortcomings have resulted in Houston dropping three spots in NBA.com's latest power rankings from John Schuhmann. The Rockets previously ranked third in the league, but have fallen to sixth, one spot above the Los Angeles Lakers and one under the San Antonio Spurs.

"Two of those overtime losses came against the Pelicans and Kings, with the Rockets suffering some brutal collapses both nights," Schuhmann wrote. "Their 25-point lead in New Orleans was the largest blown lead in the league this season, and they were up 14 with less than 10 minutes left in Sacramento."

"The Rockets (two) and Wizards (two) have four of the league’s five losses after leading by at least 14 in the final 12 minutes of regulation. Tari Eason returned from a 14-game absence on Sunday and scored 16 points in less than 16 minutes, but left Dennis Schröder alone in the left corner for the game-winning 3-pointer."

Eason's return and Dorian Finney-Smith's impending recovery from ankle surgery should benefit Houston with 2026 around the corner. However, December has been highlighted by the Rockets' lack of defense and inability to close games past regulation. They're 1-4 in overtime games this season.

One thing that hasn't wavered has been Houston's offense. The team is still relatively efficient on that end of the floor, ranking sixth in offensive rating since Dec. 1, averaging 119.9 points per game. Kevin Durant has stepped it up in the scoring department, averaging 26.6 points on 53-51-91 shooting splits over the last nine games.

The Rockets have four games remaining in 2025 and two in their road trip. They'll face the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers before heading home for matchups in Houston against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers. This will be a great opportunity for them to secure a winning record in December and bounce back from a rough stretch.