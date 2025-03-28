Rockets' Amen Thompson Just Scratching Surface
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson continues to dazzle in his second NBA season.
Thompson, 22, is averaging 14 points and 8.3 rebounds per game so far this season for the Rockets.
ESPN analysts Jeremy Woo and Chris Herring named Thompson as a potential breakout player for next season.
"The 22-year-old jumps off the screen, but his bursts seem to have more purpose and understanding behind them this season than in his rookie campaign in 2023-24. He's a terror defensively, but he has also taken over games this season with his playmaking by logging three triple-doubles -- two of which were on the road against top-five teams in New York and Cleveland. There are some rough spots. His perimeter shooting is still clearly subpar. (His 3-point percentage is up double-digit percentage points from a season ago, though.) And you can still see the makings of a hellacious player who's on his way to stardom, even if he never becomes a shooter," ESPN writes.
"The Rockets, one of the league's best stories this season, have managed a 10-9 mark when starter Fred VanVleet is out of the lineup -- something Thompson might be most responsible for. Houston has been 4.7 points better than its opponents per 100 possessions when Thompson is playing with VanVleet on the bench. He has averaged an impressive stat line -- 16.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 55% shooting -- when he has started games this season."
If Thompson makes a similar jump next season that he had this year, he will only get closer to superstar status for the Rockets.