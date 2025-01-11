Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson Must Stay a Starter
Houston Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka has a big question to answer when some of his injured players return to the lineup. Which of the initial starting five will come to the bench to allow Amen Thompson to stay with the starters?
It will be difficult to remove Thompson from the starters should Udoka choose to bring Jabari Smith Jr. back to his place in the starting lineup. Smith's shooting from deep range is missed, but Houston's offense hasn't missed much of a beat since his injury.
The main factor driving the offense is the performance of some of the team's top players and the pace at which they initiate their offense. Thompson is one the fastest players on the team and one of the team's top rebounders in the starting lineup. When he does collect the board, he's a one-man fast break as he gallops down the court. When a different player gets the rebound, he makes himself available for push-ahead passes.
Thompson can push the pace along with Jalen Green, another speedster on the squad. That's a unique skill that Smith Jr. can't recreate. While Thompson can't recreate Smith's outside shooting, the pace has opened things for the offense as well.
However, Smith Jr. has become a valued part of the rotation. Sitting him in favor of Thompson isn't a clear-cut answer to the starting situation. Assuming Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun's positions are locked, Thompson could potentially take another player's spot with the starters.
Dillon Brooks is a difficult starter to sit. He is one of the most consistent players on the team, especially on defense. He's also the team's top long-range shooter this season, and he helps spread the floor by hitting three-point shots in crucial moments. Brooks and Thompson's defense is comparable, but the floor spacing is something that only Brooks can provide. Thompson may have the edge in play creation with the ball in his hands, but the starting lineup would miss Brooks' shooting. Brooks' spot is nearly as secure as the cornerstone pairing that joins him.
The only other option to potentially come to the bench is Fred VanVleet, who has taken a slight step back with his efficiency this season. His play has improved recently, and he can create shots for himself when the team needs offense. He also is a strong table-setter who runs the pick-and-roll with Sengun better than anyone else on the team. VanVleet takes care of the ball and helps the Rockets keep their turnovers low during games.
The unfortunate limitation of VanVleet's game is that he is a smaller guard with waning athleticism. When his shot isn't falling, his effectiveness takes a steep drop with few options for an alternative route. He can make difficult finishes at the rim, but he doesn't provide the same threat on his drives as Green or Thompson. His offense works better when he can slow the game down and set things up in the half-court. It's a nice layer to have for a team that has no point guard alternative on the roster, but it doesn't necessarily complement the skills of the athletic wings and guards Houston employs.
Thompson seems like a player destined for the starting lineup. Whether he claims his spot this season or waits until a move is made that clears the space for him to step into the spotlight. For now, Thompson is the next man up for Jabari Smith Jr. after his injury, but there's a real decision to make once Smith is healthy.
