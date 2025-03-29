Rockets' Attention Waning Despite Playoffs Approaching
The NBA media landscape has received enormous criticism over the last few years, and it has especially heightened this year, given the recent attention surrounding a decline in television viewership. The biggest issue has been the media's heavy focus on covering big-market teams rather than some smaller-market franchises, which have proven to be better than most teams.
The Houston Rockets, who are actually considered a big-market franchise, are getting little attention despite holding the second seed in the Western Conference. They currently hold a 48-26 record and have won 10 of their last 11 games. After a rough month of February basketball, Houston has surged back in March to go above some of the league's better teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.
While league media continues to harp over the LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith 'feud,' fans should turn their attention to the top teams in each conference. Aside from the Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder, the two best teams in the NBA at the moment, are not being talked about nearly as much as the Lakers.
The Rockets should have the perfect opportunity to be marketed at a high level for the near future, given its city, recent surge in competitiveness, and success as a young team with multiple stars. However, the bigger markets rule above all, which could result in the league failing to bring in new fans for the young, up-and-coming teams.
Perhaps this is why viewership is the lowest it's been in years. Rather than focusing on the best talent in the league, the media continues to discuss the players on their way out of the NBA. It's important to acknowledge the greats before they retire, but it shouldn't overshadow the stars of the present and future.
Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson are leading a relatively young team through an impressive regular season. The Rockets have continuously prided themselves on a top-five defense, playing with great tenacity and chemistry. Given the roster makeup, they already look like a championship contender for years to come, especially with the right development and coaching.
But NBA media doesn't need you to know that.