Houston Rockets Blow Out Bulls With Offensive Outpour
The Houston Rockets dominated the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening, 143-107. On the road, the Rockets were scoring from all areas of the floor with efficiency and now move to 10-4 on the season. They put up their season-high in points, shooting 52.4% from the field.
The Rockets got started scoring early, getting hot in the first half. Houston scored 68 points while shooting 54% from the field in the first 24 minutes. They were led by Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, and Dillon Brooks, combining for 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists in the first half.
The team continued its dominance in the second half, starting the third quarter with an 11-0 run. The Rockets won the second and third quarters 81-52, which put the game away. Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter.
Sengun and VanVleet led the way, as the Turkish center recorded his sixth-career triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. VanVleet had 28 points (10-of-16 shooting), seven rebounds, and seven assists.
The Rockets' off-ball movement was a major factor in the team's efficient scoring. VanVleet, Brooks, and Amen Thompson (16 points, 11 rebounds) were all following shots for second-chance points, cutting off the ball, and running in transition early.
Perhaps the best part of the Rockets' offense was the ability to attack the paint. Houston had 80 paint points compared to Chicago's 40.
It seemed like the Bulls just couldn't keep up with Houston at all, never finding a real lead throughout the game. Nikola Vucevic and Coby White started with a combined 15 points in the first quarter, but quickly cooled off. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 15 total points, which speaks to Houston's suffocating defense throughout the game.
The Rockets have now won five games in a row and are 7-1 in their last eight games. They'll continue their Midwest road trip at the Fiserv Forum on Monday night, taking on the Milwaukee Bucks for the second game of a back-to-back.
