Cam Whitmore Scores Career-High in Rockets’ Loss to Lakers
After a promising debut season, Cam Whitmore’s seen an inarguably rough follow-up year with the Rockets.
The 6-foot-6 wing has shot worse from the field and from three on significantly less volume, scored less points and grabbed less rebounds, and most importantly has seen his minutes drop from 18.7 to 15.8, despite playing in just three more games so far.
Having jumped to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Rockets simply haven’t had massive need for an offensive-minded player on the wing such as Whitmore. The team prides itself primarily on defense, and already has guard Jalen Green taking up the bulk of minutes as a shot-taker.
Friday night, though, was Whitmore’s.
With Houston sitting players due to having already clinched the second seed, Whitmore was able to start and play a whopping 37 minutes. And he certainly made the most of them.
He shot a blistering 13-for-19 for a new career-high of 34 points. He shot a near-miraculous 7-for-12 from beyond the arc, adding eight rebounds, one assists, one steal and one blocks. The only real mark on his night being four turnovers.
Despite the former Villanova wing’s success, the Rockets lost to the much-feistier Lakers — who have yet to lock up their seeding in the West — by 31 points.
It seems Whitmore and the Rockets are heading towards an impasse, where Houston is likely unable to grant him minutes, and even less offensive leash. The wing hasn’t necessarily been shy about his lack of playing time this season.
Night’s like Friday’s not only cement his continued talent level, but give other teams an opportunity to see the vision with him in a starting lineup. If a trade is on the horizon, more 34-point performances could push it further along.