Rockets, Knicks Injury Reports Come Back Fairly Clean Ahead of Matchup

Tonight, the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks will face off in Madison Square Garden, with each team desperately needing a win to continue climbing the standings.

For all its woes this season, Houston presently sits at fourth in the Western Conference, trailing only the top-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder, the fresh San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets.

The Rockets stand 7.5 games back from the Thunder, but are just a half-game behind Denver, who they'd certainly like to pass up in the next week. Luckily, they're on the right track, seeing wins in three of their last four games, which came against tough teams in the Thunder, Hornets and Clippers.

Now, Houston will have to take down one of the East's best teams to give themselves a chance in the West.

The Knicks are in a similar situation in the East, having now been passed up by the white-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, and desperately needing to find momentum in the home stretch.

Here are the injury reports for the Rockets and Knicks ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

New York Knicks injuries:

Pacome Dadiet — Questionable: G League

Trey Jemison III — Questionable G League

Dillon Jones — Questionable: G League

Tyler Kolek — Questionable: G League

Miles McBride — Out: Pelvic surgery

Kevin McCullar Jr. — Questionable: G League

The Rockets get no real surprises on their injury report, with guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams continuing to headline the injury report.

Both are set to miss the remainder of the season, with VanVleet having suffered an off-season knee injury, and Adams undergoing season-ending surgery weeks ago.

The Knicks see five questionable designations, all of which involve G League players such as Tyler Kolek, Dillon Jones, Kevin McCullar Jr., and more.

New York has listed only one player out for tonight’s game, guard Miles McBride, who is amid a career year. Through 35 games this season he’s averaged 12.9 points and 2.8 assists, scoring 43% overall and 42% from beyond the arc. He’s listed out with core muscle surgery.

For the most part, the Rockets and Knicks will face off healthy, or at least to the level they’ll hope to be come the postseason.

The Rockets and Knicks tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.