Inside The Rockets

Rockets Can Now Pursue Suns' Devin Booker

The Houston Rockets can begin formulating an offer to trade for Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Jeremy Brener

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts on the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts on the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets offseason has just begun after a loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

The Rockets weren't expected to be a first-round exit after claiming the No. 2 seed in the West following a 52-win season.

Their loss in the postseason could lead to a trade for a superstar at some point this summer. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks that the Rockets could trade for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

"Booker has been the proverbial apple of Houston's eye for a while. When you think about the kind of player who could get this offense rolling, you picture someone like him," Buckley wrote.

"He is an elite shot-maker who shows seemingly perpetual growth as a shot-creator. His marksmanship is such that he demands defensive attention away from the ball, and his on-ball skills allow him to generate one scoring chance after the next for himself and his teammates.

"While he hasn't booked a ton of playoff trips, he has thrive under the bright lights upon arrival. And since he's still only 28 years old, his addition wouldn't put too much win-right-this-second heat on Houston's young core.

"The Suns say they aren't trading Booker, but their flawed roster and depleted asset collection says they should. If Phoenix ever accepts that fate, Houston will be the first club to make a phone call, and it may not take more than one to get a deal done given the strength of the Rockets' asset collection."

Booker would cost a pretty penny, but the Rockets have the right collection of assets to make a deal like this happen with the Suns.

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News