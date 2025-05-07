Rockets Can Now Pursue Suns' Devin Booker
The Houston Rockets offseason has just begun after a loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.
The Rockets weren't expected to be a first-round exit after claiming the No. 2 seed in the West following a 52-win season.
Their loss in the postseason could lead to a trade for a superstar at some point this summer. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks that the Rockets could trade for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
"Booker has been the proverbial apple of Houston's eye for a while. When you think about the kind of player who could get this offense rolling, you picture someone like him," Buckley wrote.
"He is an elite shot-maker who shows seemingly perpetual growth as a shot-creator. His marksmanship is such that he demands defensive attention away from the ball, and his on-ball skills allow him to generate one scoring chance after the next for himself and his teammates.
"While he hasn't booked a ton of playoff trips, he has thrive under the bright lights upon arrival. And since he's still only 28 years old, his addition wouldn't put too much win-right-this-second heat on Houston's young core.
"The Suns say they aren't trading Booker, but their flawed roster and depleted asset collection says they should. If Phoenix ever accepts that fate, Houston will be the first club to make a phone call, and it may not take more than one to get a deal done given the strength of the Rockets' asset collection."
Booker would cost a pretty penny, but the Rockets have the right collection of assets to make a deal like this happen with the Suns.