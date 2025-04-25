Rockets Carry Momentum Going Into Game 3
The Houston Rockets are back in business after a Game 2 win against the Golden State Warriors evened up their best-of-seven series.
The Athletic recapped the game and believes that the Rockets are going into San Francisco with momentum on their side.
"The Houston Rockets righted the wrongs from their Game 1 defeat to the Golden State Warriors with a 109-94 win to even the series, led by a 38-point night from Jalen Green that tied the Rockets’ franchise playoff record," The Athletic wrote.
"Jimmy Butler missing most of the game due to a pelvic contusion in the first quarter undoubtedly played a part, but Houston took full advantage by taking Steph Curry out of his comfort zone and holding him to just 20 points with six turnovers.
"As the series heads to San Francisco, the Warriors got the split needed but are yet to breach 100 points, and it remains to be seen what Butler’s status will be for Game 3, particularly as the Rockets might have found their edge with their physicality."
The Rockets have to win a game at the Chase Center in order to win the series, and they will have their first chance to do so in Game 3 tomorrow night. A win can keep the good times rolling, but a loss could put them one step closer to an elimination game, so the Rockets have to play winning basketball if they want to prove their critics wrong and finally get the monkey off their back.