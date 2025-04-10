Houston Rockets Celebrating Playoff Berth With Multiple Events
The Houston Rockets have not only clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2020 but also the second seed in the upcoming playoffs. The Rockets went into a rebuilding phase after the trade of James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.
The Rockets went through their worst three-year stretch, winning only 59 games. They felt it was time to move to the next phase and become a competitive team. They started that process by not offering Stephen Silas a new contract and hiring former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to run the team.
The Rockets started phase two in the 2023-2024 season. They also brought in veterans like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet to help guide their young players. The Rockets improved by a league-best 19 games in 2023 and carried that momentum into this season.
The Rockets have been the surprise team of the NBA this season, as they will head into the playoffs as the second-best team in the Western Conference. The Rockets will hold several events over the next week leading into the playoffs to celebrate that accomplishment.
The Rockets kicked off “Countdown to Liftoff” with a surprise event at Jack Yates High School in Houston.
Former Rockets guard Rafer Alston, Clutch the Bear, the Clutch City Dancers, and the Rockets Launch Crew attended a surprise pep rally for the students and faculty at Jack Yates. The Rockets also held an event at Chick-fil-A on Almeda Genoa, which was attended by Rockets former head coach and Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich.
The Rockets will host a watch party Friday night as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The event is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka at Wakefield Crowbar, 954 Wakefield Dr, Houston, TX 77018. The Rockets will also visit Kroger at 14221 East Sam Houston Parkway North from noon to 4 p.m.
Rockets legend Clutch the Bear and the Clutch City Dancers will attend the event, which will feature a DJ and giveaways. The Rockets will also host a Road Jam at the University of Houston’s student-led Frontier Fiesta.
For the Rockets' final regular season game, they will host their annual Fan Appreciation Day during the Rockets' game against the Denver Nuggets. The event will include a live DJ, face painters, balloon artists, Make-a-Sign stations and appearances by the Clutch City Dancers and the Rockets Launch Crew.
The Rockets social media team is launching Fan Appreciation Week on Monday, Tuesday Toyota Rockets playoff car emblem drive-up giveaway at Toyota Center. That is just to start the week as the Rockets have events planned for every day next week.
The Rockets are going all out to promote their first playoff appearance in five seasons and show the fans their appreciation for supporting them throughout the years. Next week, the Rockets will hold several more events to prepare for the upcoming playoffs. Rockets on SI will keep you updated on all upcoming events.