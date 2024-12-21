The Houston Rockets’ Cornerstones Are Better Together
The Houston Rockets have spent a large portion of their rebuild process focusing on two key players: Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green. To this point, the team hasn't seen consistently strong games from both players at the same time, creating some doubt as to whether the players could work in tandem on a competitive team. Houston's win against the New Orleans Pelicans showed flashes of what that duo looks like when everything is clicking.
One reason the pairing works is that each player has distinct roles and diversified skill sets.
Alperen Şengün is the key to the ignition that gets things started. He and Fred VanVleet combine for nonstop pick-and-roll sets to create opportunities for Şengün to get the ball in his hands in the high post or rolling to the rim. From there, Şengün is adept at making the right passes from the middle of the floor. He's also a strong one-on-one post player, and can create advantages offensively with his back to the basket.
Jalen Green is the nitrous fluid that takes things into overdrive. He also has some ability to create a shot for himself during isolation possessions. The quality of such shots may vary, but he is consistently able to create just enough space to at least release his shot toward the rim. Things work best for Green when his jumper is falling and he's able to beat defenders off the dribble to the rim. He can be a high-volume scorer when he has things going offensively.
Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green have complementary abilities that were on display against the Pelicans.
Green got multiple baskets after passes from Şengün. Well-timed cuts to the bucket while Şengün watched from the high post created open shots and dunk opportunities for the high-flying slasher. Green also paid off some of Şengün's passes to the outside with shots from deep range.
Green finished with 34 points while making 13 of his 22 shots and hitting four three-pointers. Şengün nearly had a triple-double with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Even more impressive, Şengün had no turnovers throughout the game.
Green just looks like a different player when his shots are falling. He plays with more confidence on offense in other areas like his dribbling and slashing when he gets his deep ball to drop. Şengün is the measure of consistency, providing the same high-level play and contributing at all stages of the game.
While both players had strong performances against New Orleans, things looked significantly better because of the success of their teammates. Dillon Brooks seemed set to have a career day to start the game. He still finished with 26 points, and fellow starters VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. added five three-pointers combined as the team had a strong offensive outing.
However, Green and Şengün are the engine that can truly drive the Rockets to new heights. Houston will need both of those players to continue growing better together to create a new contender in the Western Conference.
