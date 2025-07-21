Houston Rockets Could Face All-Time Western Conference Next Season
The Houston Rockets are primed to make a run at the NBA Finals. And a win would mean their first in 30 years.
The team has majorly upgraded, shedding fat, adding an all-time scorer in Kevin Durant and doing work on the edges on the free agency market. All in all, it seems the front office has properly built a contender.
But racing to the NBA Finals will be far from easy, especially in a hyper competitive Western Conference. One that could be, pound-for-pound, the best ever on-paper.
The reigning champion OKC Thunder could be indicative of that themselves. They broke numerous record en route to their first championship in Oklahoma City, cementing themselves statistically among Michael Jordan-led Bulls teams and Steph Curry-led Warriors squads.
Not only will the Thunder be heading into next season with nearly the same roster, they could scarily be even better with young talent and internal development.
The next tier would be led by superstars with all-in rosters: Denver and Minnesota. The Nuggets have seen a solid offseason, adding Cam Johnson in favor of Michael Porter Jr., as well as adding plenty of pieces in free agency that will help best-in-the-world Nikola Jokic. Minnesota has made the Western Conference Finals twice now, and can’t be counted out with Anthony Edwards.
The next group highlights just why the West may be at its toughest ever: longevity.
LeBron James’ Lakers, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers, as well as Steph Curry’s Warriors all remain in play, despite the influx of new-age talent. The Clippers, especially, have done well ahead of next year, adding Bradley Beal and Chris Paul in the last week.
The above mentioned teams will offer a massively competitive conference, and that’s not accounting for Wildcards — the Grizzlies, Kings, Mavericks, Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs or new-look Trail Blazers — as well as the better-than-expected bottom in New Orleans and Utah.
While the Rockets have their best team in some time — perhaps since James Harden’s prime — they’re going to have to bring it nightly to make a splash next season.