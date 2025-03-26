Rockets Could Have Competition for Kevin Durant in Celtics
The Houston Rockets have been one of the best team’s in the NBA this season, as showcased by their No. 2 standing in the Western Conference.
They currently stand at 47-26, have won 10 of their last 11 games, and should have a good chance at fending off Denver, Memphis and Los Angeles to keep their current standing. Despite all their success this season, the Rockets likely won’t be slated to make an exceptionally deep run in the postseason, largely due to their youth and lack of a true superstar talent.
With that being the case, Houston has been pointed to as a team who could make a big splash on the trade market this offseason. Specifically, for Suns’ superstar Kevin Durant.
In the offseason, the Rockets made a deal with the Nets, swapping Brooklyn’s picks in exchange for the Suns, reportedly to get a potential deal done for Durant. While there's been no hint the two teams have been close yet, it seems Durant could be on the move this offseason.
Likely the most complimentary superstar in the league, Durant would make perfect sense as an all-time off-ball scorer next to a play-making big like Alperen Sengun, and Houston’s defense could be the key ingredient to making a team such as that a true contender.
And with Phoenix’s cache of future picks, as well as a huge young core — some of which have yet to receive major playing time — the Rockets likely lead the pack for teams looking to add Durant.
But there will certainly be others.
FS1’s Nick Wright recently said that Durant’s trading to the Boston Celtics could be a possibility.
"Two totally unrelated people, both of whom have reputations for knowing things that other people don't know, have said to me, ‘watch out for Durant in Boston.'" Wright said.
Most teams don’t have the trade package that Houston could offer if Durant did indeed become available. But Celtics, fresh off a championship with as many as four All-Star talents, could certainly be one.
A team like Boston entering the equation could certainly drive up the asking price on Houston's end. But having nabbed Phoenix's future firsts is a major trade chip in their favor.
For now, the Rockets will play out their 2024-25 regular season and ready themselves for their first NBA Playoffs since 2020.