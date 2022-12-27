Rockets Credit Ball Movement For Win vs. Bulls: 'That's Rockets Basketball Right There'

Despite a combined 85 points from Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun, the Houston Rockets credited ball movement for their 133-118 road win over the Bulls.

The Houston Rockets began their three-game road trip Monday night during a 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The trio of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun scored a combined 85 points inside the United Center. But the Rockets credited their ball movement as the primary objective that led to the end of a five-game losing streak.

"We came out with a lot of energy sharing the ball and getting everyone involved," Green said. "That's Rockets basketball right there."

The Rockets recorded 28 assists in the win.

It marked their second-highest assist total since their 134-127 win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 7, where the Rockets recorded a season-best 34 inside Amway Center.

Coach Stephen Silas said he noticed that the team began sharing the ball more Friday night in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He emphasized following the heartbreaking defeat that better ball movement would lead to better shot-making, which plagued their performance the previous five games.

The Rockets shot an appalling 27.1 percent from deep during their five-game skid while averaging 22.4 assists. But against the Bulls, Houston shot 38.6 percent from behind the arc.

Porter, who scored a season-high 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting, led the team with nine assists. He said the Rockets watched a ton of game film over the Christmas break and came into Chicago locked in on the game plan.

"I'm the point guard, so it starts with me facilitating and getting my guys in the right spots," Porter said. "We had a very good game sharing the ball. We were phenomenal when it came to our chemistry, and we want to continue that."

Porter said there is a lot of talent on the team, but he believes the Rockets are at their best when everyone on the floor is touching the ball and getting involved. And every member of the coaching staff and players within the Rockets organization stands with Porter's belief.

Following the win, the Rockets will continue their three-game road trip Tuesday night against the 24-10 Boston Celtics. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 PM CT inside TD Garden.

