Rockets Elimination Sparks Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
The Houston Rockets are shaking their heads after losing Game 7 to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.
With the Rockets eliminated earlier than expected as a No. 2 seed, the team will head back to the drawing board to figure out where it all went wrong.
This could lead them to trading for a superstar in the offseason. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore, a 2025 first-round pick (their own), a 2027 first-round pick (their own) and a 2028 first-round pick (lottery-protected) to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant.
"They might be a go-to scorer away from contending for a championship. Their defense and tenacity are already built for basketball's biggest stage, but they don't have the creation and shot-making to survive four playoff rounds. Do a deal for Durant, though, and suddenly one of history's greatest scorers could take care of that," Buckley wrote.
"While Durant isn't on the team's timeline, that matters a lot less when the Rockets need what the brings and are otherwise ready to contend. Plus, since he is on the older side (37 in September), they wouldn't have to fork over everything to get him. The cost would still be significant, obviously, but there's an avenue where they add Durant without losing any of Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard or Tari Eason."
The Rockets will continue to be scattered in trade rumors all offseason long until a deal takes place.