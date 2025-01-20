Inside The Rockets

Rockets Enjoy Strong First Half, But There's A Long Way to Go

The Houston Rockets are 28-13 after the first half of their season.

Jan 18, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) brings the ball forward against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Murphy-Imagn Images / Brian Murphy-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are beginning the second half of their regular season today as they take on the Detroit Pistons in a Monday matinee game on MLK Day.

The Rockets come into the game at 28-13, which is one of their best records through the first half of a season in franchise history.

Considering the fact that the Rockets finished 41-41 a season ago, the team is well on-pace to smash that record this season. Should the Rockets go 28-13 again in the final 41 games, they will have 56 wins for the season, which would mark their fifth-best record in franchise history, tying them with the 2014-15 team that went all the way to the Western Conference Finals to lose to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The difference between that team and the current one is that the Rockets are doing it all with a young roster they drafted and developed. Nearly the entire core of the Rockets is under the age of 25, setting themselves up for a long window of success.

The contributions from second-year head coach Ime Udoka have not gone unnoticed as he can be credited with being the catalyst for this sharp incline that the Rockets are currently on.

Despite the strong first half, the Rockets need to be able to keep things going, as the season is far from over and the team still has a lot more to accomplish.

The Rockets' second half of the season begins today as they host the Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.

