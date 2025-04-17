Houston Rockets: Expect a Different Warriors Series Than Previous Years
Fred VanVleet spoke to the media yesterday ahead of the Houston Rockets' first round matchup against the Golden State Warriors starting this Sunday.
Knowing that fans have never seen the Rockets beat the Warriors in a playoff series, this is what he had to say when he was asked about if he understands Rockets fans' trauma against Golden State over the past few years:
"No. This ain't that team and that ain't that team...we're a different team and they're a different team."
VanVleet, essentially, is saying to expect a different fight. The James Harden era in Houston is over, and the Rockets are a completely different team. After not being in the playoffs since 2020, a lot has changed, especially this Houston squad.
The point guard is also sending a message to Golden State: this is not the Rockets team that they are used to facing in the Playoffs. This Houston team has prided itself on intensity and physicliaty on defense. The Harden-era team was extremely offensively dominant, but with the 2025 squad, defense is the name of the game.
Houston's veteran point guard has also faced the Warriors in the Finals, and beat them. This is nothing new to him, and he can show that again this season.
Since the 2014-2015 NBA season, the Rockets have faced the Warriors four times in the playoffs, and have not beaten them in a series once. They faced off back-to-back in the 2017-18 season and the 2018-19 season. All four seasons have been heartbreakers for Rockets fans, and VanVleet is sending a message that this could be Houston's year to beat them.
Getting past the Warriors could be huge for the Rockets, as it will give them momentum and shift the narrative for them over the course of the Playoffs. Of all of Houston's chances to prove itself this season, this is by far the biggest.