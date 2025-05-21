Houston Rockets: Expectations for the Offseason
The Houston Rockets have started their offseason, and pictures of Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. already working out have surfaced. Houston needs to be a better shooting team next year and continue to develop over the summer.
Houston's biggest focus this offseason has to be shooting. Every player on the team must improve. The Rockets have been named in multiple trade rumors surrounding superstars, but they do not need to make a trade if they find one guy on the team who can be a consistent scorer.
Jalen Green showed flashes, but his inconsistencies, especially in the playoffs, were a big flaw. Reed Sheppard could be that scorer as well, but a lack of minutes could be a big issue. Cam Whitmore can score at will too, but due to his poor minutes and three-point shooting to start the season, it is hard to figure out what his role will be going forward.
Trade rumors surrounding Houston have flared up like wildfire. Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and other superstars have all been linked to the Rockets.
Houston may make a trade this offseason, and it would come as no surprise if they do. The expectation is that they continue to develop their young roster and go into next season with the same squad. The Rockets made the playoffs and took the Golden State Warriors to game seven.
They need to focus on their shooting because that is where they are most flawed. If Houston decides to make a trade, it would likely target Durant due to his dominant scoring abilities and mutual interest.
Rafael Stone has an interesting offseason ahead of him. Fred VanVleet and Stone will talk about a new contract.
He could make a trade and bring a superstar to the Rockets, or continue to develop and see what happens with the Phoenix Suns' 2027 and 2029 picks. It could be a good idea to focus on continuity and decide to make a trade in two years.
The "Core 7" has shown flashes of what could be dominance in Houston in a few years, and if the team does continue to develop together, it could be a problem for the rest of the league.