Houston Rockets: Expectations for the Playoffs
The Houston Rockets start their first NBA Playoffs run since the 2019-20 season tomorrow evening.
Houston is 0-4 against the Golden State Warriors in the Playoffs going into their head-to-head first round series. How can they beat the Warriors, what is different, and what is expected of the Rockets in this year's postseason?
Beating the Warriors is no easy task, especially now with their addition of Jimmy Butler III. In order for Houston to beat Golden State, Amen Thompson will have to play the best defense he's ever played, along with the rest of the team.
The zone defense including Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Steven Adams will also play a big role. However, the most important key in stopping the Warriors will be Houston's defensive switches. Keeping up with Golden State is an extremely hard duty, so it will really test the Rockets' ability to switch. Shot-making is also going to have to be a point in beating the Warriors.
A lot is different in this series than previous Rockets vs. Warriors Playoffs series. Houston has a whole new team, front office and coach. Golden State still has Steph Curry and Draymond Green, as well as their head coach, Steve Kerr. A benefit for the Rockets is that Klay Thompson is no longer in the Bay Area, as he was known to be a Rocket killer.
This Houston team is new to the Warriors in the Playoffs, besides Fred VanVleet and Ime Udoka, who have played against and coached against them in the Finals. The young Rockets squad can show what cloth they are truly cut from in this series.
This first-round series will show what is expected of the Rockets in the postseason. Making it to the end of the season and finishing No. 2 in the Western Conference was something that nobody expected. They shocked the league, and they have the opportunity to do it again.