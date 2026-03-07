Rockets Need Alperen Sengun to Turn Things Around Rather Quickly

Alperen Sengun’s star was at its absolute brightest last summer. Seemingly.

The Houston Rockets big man took advantage of the opportunity to show the world that he's one of the best basketball players roaming the Earth. Seemingly.

Fresh off a wildly successful 2024-25 NBA campaign, which saw him make his first ever All-Star selection, with averages of 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists on the second-best team in the Western Conference last season, in addition to his first ever taste of postseason basketball against the Golden State Warriors in the opening round.

Sengun had averages of 20.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, while being primarily defended by Warriors forward and quasi-center Draymond Green, who is easily one of the better defenders of his generation and of all-time. In fact, Green would tell you that he is the single-best defensive player to ever walk the Earth or lace up a pair of basketball sneakers.

Sengun took to the EuroBasket circuit last summer and put on an absolute show, averaging 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, while also becoming the youngest player in tournament history to ever post a triple-double, which he pulled off in the quarter final round, when his native Turkey faced off against Poland.

Sengun entered the season viewed as one of the five best players at his position, rather unanimously. And he started the season off on a tear.

On opening night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Rockets center had 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. As the season progresses near the onset, Sengun found himself facing double-teams on a rather nightly basis, despite playing alongside Kevin Durant, who the Rockets acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns prior to the start of the season.

Lately, Sengun hasn't quite been that same player. His efficiency hasn't been what one would imagine, especially while operating as the Rockets' offensive hub. Against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, Sengun's play left alot to be desired.

Especially on the defensive end. Which shouldn't necessarily be a surprise, as we know that's not his forte.

And lately, teams have been able to neutralize Sengun with a lone defender, which takes away from his strength as a passing big and being able identify and hit the open man when drawing a second defender.

He's been missing fairly easy scoring opportunities also. Which is the wrong thing to be happening, with the playoffs around the corner.

There's the possibility that he's playing injured. If that is the case, rest him and let him get healthy.

Either way, Sengun will have to turn things around. The top-heavy Rockets will need the Eurobasket version of him, if they want to make a formidable title chase.