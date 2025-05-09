Rockets Extension Talks Coming For Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr.
The Houston Rockets have some big decisions to make this summer in regards to two key role players.
Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason were both first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, making them restricted free agents following the 2025-26 campaign.
However, the pair of third-year pros are eligible to sign an extension this offseason, and The Athletic insider John Hollinger looks into what the thought process is behind negotiating with them.
"Houston has key decisions coming on extensions for Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason," Hollinger wrote.
"Smith was the third pick in the 2022 draft, and his shooting theoretically offers an important weapon, but an inability to play center and a limited dribble game have wiped away a lot of his theoretical value. (In the Golden State series, he could barely get through a couple of bounces to back down a smaller player without losing his handle.)
"Eason, meanwhile, can be erratic in half-court situations but is a dynamic force with his defense and transition game; alas, he overlaps heavily with rising star Amen Thompson and somewhat with starter Dillon Brooks."
Both Smith and Eason provide tremendous value, so either an extension is coming or a trade will likely come soon after. The Rockets should want to bring both players back since their potential has yet to be fully reached, but with Fred VanVleet due for a new deal and Amen Thompson entering the position of a long-term extension negotiation next summer, the team may have to pick and choose.