Rockets Face Gauntlet to End Season
The Houston Rockets have just five games left to round out the regular season, and the team needs to win as many as possible to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and to go into the playoffs with momentum.
Here's a look at the team's final five games on the schedule.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, Friday, April 4
The Thunder have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the West, but they are still chasing the best record in the league in order to get homecourt advantage in a potential Finals run.
The Rockets found a way to beat them when they came to Houston earlier in the year, and will look to do so again at Toyota Center.
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors, Sunday, April 6
The Warriors have won 3 of 4 against the Rockets so far this season with Houston's lone win coming in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. As the Warriors fight to avoid the Play-In Tournament, the Rockets will look to make their job harder.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, April 9
The Clippers could emerge as a potential first-round matchup in the playoffs, so this will be a good opportunity to see them right before the postseason.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Friday, April 11
The Rockets will get a shot at redemption against the Lakers on the road after narrowly losing to them earlier this week.
Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets, Sunday, April 13
The Rockets and Nuggets could be in direct competition with each other for the No. 2 seed, and it's possible that this game could decide it all. If the Rockets can find a way to clinch that top-two placement before this game, that would be ideal.