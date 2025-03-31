Houston Rockets to Face Lakers in Must-Win Match
Having blown out the Phoenix Suns by nearly 40 points on Sunday night, the Rockets have now won 12 of their last 13 games.
Despite its recent hot-streak, the team is still in must-win mode, with just a two-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. And no walk in the park for a remaining eight-game schedule, either.
Tonight, the Rockets face the Los Angeles Lakers on enemy turf, hoping to continue to extend its lead over the West.
The only prior matchup against the Lakers went Houston’s way by four points, though that was well before LA’s earth-shattering trade for then-Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
Los Angeles is amidst a seeding battle of its own, sitting at No. 4 just one-and-a-half games back from Denver and one game up on Memphis at No. 5. Though they’ve seen a slight lull in recent weeks, they’re still certainly a team to be feared with Doncic and all-timer LeBron James at the helm.
On the flip-side, Houston seems to be peaking at the same time, continuing to own stingy defense while coming around on offense.
Houston only needs a few wins to continue locking itself into minimum Playoffs spots. With one win, it can clinch the No. 7 seed. With two wins, it can clinch the No. 5, and so on. As of now, six wins will clinch No. 2, though it might not need that many depending on how things shake out.
Houston's Monday bout with Los Angeles isn't vital to a postseason berth, but it would certainly be a massive win in continuing the team's current momentum.
As previously stated, it won’t be easy to earn wins in April. The Rockets will face the No. 1 Thunder, Warriors, Clippers, Lakers again and Nuggets to end their season. All teams looking to win as the season winds down.
The Lakers and Rockets tip off at 9 p.m. CT tonight.