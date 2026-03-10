Future Hall of Famer Notes Kevin Durant's Body Language During Rockets Loss to Spurs



The Houston Rockets' last trip out against the San Antonio Spurs proved that San Antonio is in a much different tier than the Rockets. Houston had no answers for the Spurs' attack.

On either end of the floor. Defensively, the Spurs hounded and harassed Kevin Durant, making it extremely difficult for him to get off shots. Durant only let off 12 shots.

Even for Durant, who regularly comes under fire for his relatively low amount of field goal attempts, that's a low number. Lower than his average of 17.9 shots per contest.

The Spurs made it their goal to deny him entry and make Durant's life difficult overall. Miserable even.

And offensively, the Spurs were just hitting everything. It seemed like they just couldn't miss.

The data backs that up too. The Spurs hit over 50 percent of their shots from the field.

58 percent, to be exact, so closer to 60 percent. Which is a winning formula.

And they were especially scorching hot from long distance, as they made 52 percent of their outside attempts. Well, 52.5 percent, to be exact, so call it 53 percent.

Which is essentially a lock to win. Let's just say it's nearly impossible for the Rockets to emerge victorious against any opponent when allowing them to make 53 percent of their outside shots.

Especially when taking San Antonio's volume into account, as they took 40 outside shots and made 21 of them.

But that isn't what stood out about the game to future Hall of Famer Joe Johnson, who took to Nightcap, alongside former NFL standout wide receiver Chad Ochocinco and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

"You know what was glaring about this?

It was almost as if the Rockets were like two or three steps slower than the Spurs. It's like the pace that the Spurs was playing at, it's like the Rockets couldn't keep up."

Johnson continued, noting the body language of Durant.

"Midway through the third quarter, I seen KD. What do we talk about? When they complain to the refs, we know we got 'em.

I seen KD over there talking to the refs with his tongue hanging out of his mouth. Hey, they ran them boys in the ground, man."

Durant's body language has been a topic of conversation this season, albeit for a different reason. Zach Lowe of The Ringer took to public airwaves to point out Durant's display of frustration following blown offensive possessions by the Rockets, in which he didn't touch the ball.

Johnson is stating that Durant gave off the appearance that he was winded and exhausted, which he attributes to the pace of which the Spurs were playing at. San Antonio won the game rather easily, by a score of 145-120. And sadly, the game wasn't even that close. It'll be interesting to see if the two teams will face off at any point in the postseason.