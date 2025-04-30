Rockets Face Must-Win Game vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets are facing elimination against the Golden State Warriors after their Game 4 loss in San Francisco by three points.
It was a tight game, but if the Rockets had made even half of their 12 missed free throws, the result would have been drastically different.
The Warriors know they have a lead in the series, but ESPN insider Ohm Youngmisuk sees Golden State giving a massive effort for Game 5.
"Up 3-1, Golden State will try to close this series out at Houston in Game 5. Even if the Rockets keep their season alive, Golden State has given itself a cushion and a chance to advance at home in Game 6. But this veteran Warriors team doesn't want to leave anything to chance. Winning at Houston could mean valuable rest days, depending on what happens in the Lakers-Wolves series. And Golden State doesn't want to give Houston any life and hope," Youngmisuk wrote.
The Rockets have to lock in and play their best basketball to date now since any loss eliminates them from moving forward.
The Rockets have proven capable of being one of the best teams in the NBA, and if they can play up to that level for Game 5, they can send the series back to San Francisco and force pressure on to the Warriors to finish things off back at home.
Tipoff for tonight's Game 5 is set for 6:30 p.m. CT from inside Toyota Center in Houston. Fans can watch the game on TNT or stream it on the Max app.