Houston Rockets Fall to Pistons in Double-Digit Summer League Loss
As the Houston Rockets attempted to bounce back from their loss to the LA Clippers on Friday, their matchup with the Detroit Pistons was not what the Rockets were expecting, as they were once again the victims of a loss in Las Vegas.
Coming off of his 28-point performance, Rockets second-year guard Reed Sheppard had another spectacular game, logging 18 points and four steals. However, it was not enough to put over the Rockets' falling to the Pistons by 15 points.
Detroit was led by second-year guard Daniss Jenkins in their win, putting together a 23-point scoring burst and six assists. A double-double by center Tolu Smith also helped keep Detroit in the lead throughout the game.
The Pistons were fortunate to take the lead early in the first quarter and essentially never looked back, running away with the game all four quarters.
The Sheppard versus Jenkins matchup was the game within the game as both guards dueled away in preparation for next season. Both guards would pick up several fouls, but Jenkins seemingly would win the matchup as Sheppard came away with six turnovers to Jenkins' one, and also win the game.
On a positive note for the Rockets, two-way signee Kevon Harris had a solid game, compiling 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Houston will need Harris to continue this scoring output if they hope to bounce back in their next two games in the Summer League.
The Rockets' next game will be against the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow afternoon as they look to find their first win in Las Vegas. Reed Sheppard will be on potential shutdown watch after two solid scoring performances. Houston may potentially play it safe and not risk anything with their second-year guard ahead of the 2025-26 regular season.