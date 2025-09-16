Houston Rockets' Fifth Starter May Change Constantly This Upcoming Season
The Houston Rockets are about to start their most anticipated season since the 2018-19 season. That season followed the Rockets' coming within one game of the NBA Finals, and at the time, the excitement level was at an all-time high, with most of the same roster returning the following season. Unfortunately, the Rockets would fall to the same Golden State Warriors team several months later, but at the start of the season, expectations were sky-high.
Fast forward a few years, and everyone from that team, outside of Eric Gordon, including coaches and core players, had either left the team, like Mike D'Antoni and Darryl Morey, or requested a trade, like James Harden and Russell Westbrook. With the Rockets entering full rebuild mode, the excitement started to wane with each losing season.
That excitement is back with the Rockets coming off a 52-win season and making their first playoff appearance since 2020. The anticipation has grown even more after the trade for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. That trade also meant Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks' time with the team had come to an end. That leaves two starters now gone, which opens up one spot, as Durant will fill in at one of the forward spots. Now the question is, who fills that final spot?
The Fifth Starter Will Be a Fluid Decision All Season Long
Recently, Ime Udoka was asked about that fifth starter spot and, as expected, stated that the decision would be based on the upcoming training camp and preseason games. Udoka also mentioned Jabari Smith and how he started every game before his injury this past January, and also mentioned Tari Eason, who has also begun games throughout his career.
Udoka, however, is the type of coach who doesn't have a problem shaking things up. Most people would think he will name a starter and that will be who starts all season, but it's a good chance that the fifth starter could change throughout the season.
The Rockets also signed Dorian Finney-Smith, who last played for the Los Angeles Lakers, to take the spot of Brooks. Smith was the best defender on the Lakers last season and fits the Udoka mold of a hard-nosed defender who can also stretch the floor.
You also have Steven Adams, who, along with Alperen Sengun, was part of one of the best developments of the year last season as Udoka went with the double-big lineup and saw great results to end the season. Depending on matchups, Udoka could decide to start Adams or even newly acquired Clint Capela to have a bigger frontcourt at the start of games.
Matchups, how well a player is performing, or injuries could all play a part in this upcoming season. Many believed last season that Smith would go back into the starting lineup after returning from injury. Still, Udoka stayed with Amen Thompson, who was playing at an elite level as a starter.
Four of the five starters are a lock for the season opener: Fred VanVleet, Thompson, Durant, and Sengun will be in the starting lineup on Oct. 21. The only question mark is the fifth starter, but don't be surprised if the person starting on Oct. 21 isn't the starter a week later.