Rockets Receive Excellent Quarter-Season Grade

The Houston Rockets, amid a weird schedule to start the 2025-26 season, have been one of the best two-way teams in the league through their first 21 games.

In over 1,000 minutes of NBA action, the Rockets have posted the fourth-best offensive rating in the league (121.4), as well as the second-best defensive rating (110.7). The changes Houston made in the offseason to the roster and offensive strategy are paying off tremendously. They have kept the same aggressive in terms of ball-stoppage, but have increased scoring efficiency by a wide margin.

Thus, it's no surprise that Zach Harper of The Athletic gave Houston an 'A' grade at the quarter-season mark. At fourth place in the West, the Rockets are in the top tier of the conference, looking to challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder as a title contender.

However, everyone (except the Thunder) has something they can improve upon. For Houston, it's expanding the range. Harper wrote that the Rockets need to shoot more three-pointers, and for good reason.

Part of why Houston's offense is so efficient is because of height. Head coach Ime Udoka implemented this with the additions of Kevin Durant and Steven Adams into the starting lineup, moving Amen Thompson to the point guard at 6-foot-7.

Even without Fred VanVleet initiating the offense, the Rockets have been so elite due to Durant's arrival and second-chance opportunities. They're on track to set the all-time record for offensive rebounding percentage at 40.8% right now.

Adams, Alperen Sengun and Clint Capela are monsters on the glass, combining for 23.2 boards per game, 10.4 of which are from Houston's own shot.

However, a lot of those second chances don't result in threes. While the league has fully adapted to shooting from beyond the arc, the Rockets have found a way to be wildly efficient while ranking dead last in threes attempted (29.6 per game).

But when Houston does let it fly, it goes in nearly 40% of the time, good for second in the league.

If the Rockets shoot more, that percentage would almost certainly drop, but if you're hot, why not go for more? Houston is scoring at high levels, but is taking more two-pointers than any other team going to help when more versatility is needed against better competition? Time will tell, but it can't hurt to try expanding the offense a little more, at least early on.