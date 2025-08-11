Houston Rockets Following a Certain Championship Formula
Bill Simmons, a former ESPN analyst and CEO of The Ringer, published The Book of Basketball in 2009, one of the most famous books regarding the sport. Although published in 2009, one topic Simmons discusses has reflected incredibly well on the NBA in 2025.
Simmons included a championship formula for teams searching for an NBA title. The sports personality believes that winning organizations are built on one All-NBA superstar, one or two supplementary stars, the right role players, and a good coach.
As we have moved past the era of superteams, this formula has legitimacy as the one true blueprint that has brought the last four or five champions their rings. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks have thrived on this blueprint when they were champions.
Whether intentional or not, the Houston Rockets, a team that could contend for a title this season, align with the blueprint as well. Last season, they were a young, exciting team that, while incredible on the defensive end, lacked pieces for the public to take them seriously. It reflected in their first-round exit in the 2025 playoffs.
However, Houston reloaded, acquiring Kevin Durant to become its new go-to star. As the roster stands today, general manager Rafael Stone has constructed a team that follows Simmons' blueprint:
Houston's Superstar: Kevin Durant
Durant is the new face of the franchise for the Rockets, and for good reason. Despite being 36 years old, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season, shooting with incredible efficiency from the field.
The former MVP has the experience and skills to elevate Houston's offense, something it has struggled with over the last few years. He doesn't hinder its defense, and can be the point of attack late in games when it matters most. Being the clear-cut No. 1 option could propel Durant back into All-NBA status.
Supporting Star: Alperen Sengun
Sengun is the perfect sidekick for Durant. He has earned the nickname 'Baby Jokic' for his ability to score, rebound, and facilitate despite being a center, similar to former MVP Nikola Jokic.
The Turkish star made his first All-Star appearance last season, and could do so once again if Houston captures the same regular-season success. Durant should take responsibilities off of Sengun in the scoring department, but having a do-it-all center as the No. 2 option should be a huge plus for the Rockets.
Role Players
Outside of Durant and Sengun, the team has an incredible amount of role players that provide some of the best depth in the league. Former All-Star Fred VanVleet, Swiss Army knife wing Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. round out the starting lineup, but the Rockets boast more options on the bench.
Reed Sheppard is expected to take a leap as a lethal shooter, and Tari Eason should prove to be a menace on defense once again. Houston made other acquisitions such as Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith, who should add veteran leadership to a relatively young squad.
Head Coach: Ime Udoka
The man orchestrating it all is Ime Udoka, who was in contention for the Coach of the Year award last season. This year, it should be more of the same, but now he has weapons to work with on the offensive end.
Udoka has helped the Rockets pride themselves on defense, but the team struggled to score at times last season. With Durant at the helm and other shooters around him, that shoudn't be an issue. All in all, Houston has the necessary pieces to get its first ring since 1995.