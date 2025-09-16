Rockets' Forward Ranks as Second-Best Isolation Player
Isolation scoring has become a polarizing topic in many circles. Some emphasize it because as it's fairly easy to defend, from a team standpoint.
Especially if it becomes one-on-five.
In some cases, a player going on a scoring surge can ice out his teammates. One player dominating possessions on his own won't guarantee a win.
It's not exactly a championship recipe.
Kobe Bryant said it about legendary Houston Rockets guard James Harden, during the unguardable tour.
It can wear a player down as well.
Michael Jordan is also an example. He scored 63 points in a playoff game and lost, despite going 22-of-41.
But the fact that he took 41 shots in the game means his other teammates weren't getting as many scoring opportunities. Only one other player on the Bulls had more than eight shot attempts in the game.
Jordan began winning titles once his teammates began to get more involved.
(It also helps to be surrounded by Hall of Famers).
Houston Rockets newly-acquired forward Kevin Durant is one of the game's best isolation scorers historically.
One of the unique things about Durant is his ability to get buckets within the flow of the offense without taking away from his teammates. He knows his spots and is able to get to them.
Durant was ranked as the league's second-best one-on-one scorer by Fadeaway World's Eddie Bitar.
"Even as he approaches 37, Kevin Durant remains arguably the purest one-on-one scorer basketball has ever seen, and is in second place because of his age. At nearly seven feet tall with guard-like handles, Durant can rise up over any defender, making his midrange pull-up one of the most unstoppable shots in league history.
Durant’s isolation dominance is also mainly about inevitability. Defenders can play perfect defense, force him to his spots, and still watch the ball swish through the net. Last season, despite playing on a very bad team, Durant averaged 5.2 points per 4.5 possessions per game on an elite 55.8% field-goal percentage."
Durant has two championships on his resume, winning both with the Golden State Warriors, which especially proves his ability to score within the team flow, as he took the court with three other Hall of Famers in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.
Durant has also played with other elite talents, such as Devin Booker, Kyrie Irving, and Harden, all the while averaging 25 points despite seldomly leading the team in shots.
But in winning time, Durant has proven time and time again to be one of the best closers, hence his second-place ranking here.