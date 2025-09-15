Rockets' Frontcourt Depth Cited As Roster Hole Ahead of NBA Season
The Houston Rockets are entering the new NBA season with the highest expectations they've had in years. After an impressive 2024-25 season, new additions to the roster, along with projected development, have them in championship contention for the first time since the James Harden era.
The Rockets went 52-30 last season, snatching the second seed in a loaded Western Conference. Although they fell to the Golden State Warriors in a first-round upset, Houston reloaded this offseason, trading for superstar Kevin Durant and signing veteran talent such as Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela. Overall, the team is looking elite on both sides of the ball, fixing a lot of its holes.
However, no roster is perfect, and ESPN's Kevin Pelton pointed out flaws in all 30 teams ahead of the new NBA year. Houston's biggest flaw is not necessarily in its starting lineup, but rather the bench, as he noted the team's weakness regarding point guard depth.
"The Rockets are hoping 2024 No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard can solve this problem in his second season," Pelton wrote. "Sheppard played just 654 minutes as a rookie, struggling to maintain a regular rotation role. Houston can turn to vet Aaron Holiday, who saw slightly more action last year, but Sheppard winning the job will be the best outcome."
Sheppard and Holiday combined to average 9.9 points and 2.7 assists per game last season. Sheppard, who didn't get much opportunity due to the Rockets' success, struggled to find his footing in year one. However, with the right development and more minutes, he can be impactful on both sides of the ball.
Holiday is a veteran who saw some minutes during the playoffs. When Houston's inexperience started to show, he was a glue guy, particularly on defense. The 28-year-old journeyman could be a low-risk option for the team (after Fred VanVleet) when it matters.
Regardless, Houston has solid depth, just not at the point guard position. Unless Sheppard shows major development or Holiday steps up as a veteran, VanVleet could be due for heavy minutes, or we could see Amen Thompson running the one a bit.
It's not necessarily a major issue, but it's definitely something to note. VanVleet just had his worst season in years, shooting just 37.8% from the field and 34.5% from three. He still averaged 14.1 points, but that will need to improve along with the rest of the Rockets' offense.