Houston Rockets Game Versus Hawks Postponed
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the NBA has postponed Saturday afternoon matchup between the Rockets and Hawks due to severe weather and hazardous icy conditions.
The Rockets contest now marks the fourth game canceled this week, as matchups between the Lakers and Spurs, Lakers and Hornets as well as the Clippers and Hornets on Saturday were postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.
Houston is now riding a three-game win-streak after course correcting from three losses in four tries just a week ago. It won close four-point bouts over the Lakers and Grizzlies, blowing out Washington in between.
Since Amen Thompson’s return from suspension, both team and player have hit a new gear. In that three-game stretch, all wins, Thompson has poured on 17.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 61% overall.
Houston’s next scheduled contest will be against the Grizzlies on Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., where it could secure the season tie-breaker. There have been no details released on when Houston will face off against Atlanta.
