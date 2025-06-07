Houston Rockets Guard Makes Exclusive SLAM Basketball List
Over the past decade, fashion has become a large influence on the NBA, to the point where players take their pre-game outfits to another level to one-up each other. This has led to the creation of the annual All-League Fits awards, which are brought to fans by world-renowned basketball magazine SLAM.
The Houston Rockets, who have a roster full of players who are consistently in the spotlight for their pre-game outfits, have one of their young stars featured in this year's All-League Fit awards.
Rockets guard Jalen Green was nominated for the All-League Fits Second Team, which marked the guard's first time on the All-League Fits list since his rookie campaign during the 2021-22 season.
Green has been known to be a high-fashion player, who can occasionally mix in vintage clothing or a tracksuit depending on the rising star's mood. Being from the West Coast, it's no shock what high-influence fashion has on the Rockets' young guard.
This isn't the first time Green has been in the spotlight for fashion, as the adidas athlete was also a part of the 2023 BAPE adidas Forum 84 Lows rollout. "When adidas let me know they wanted me to be involved, it was such a surreal moment,” Green said in 2023.
Key brands that were in Green's outfit pictures occasionally this season were popular brands like Chrome Hearts, Yves Saint Laurent and Goyard, which is why it came as no surprise when luxury brand Stone Island asked the Rockets guard to be a part of their 2025 Spring/Summer collection rollout for the new Mussola Gommata Coat Campaign during the 2025 season.
While this is a great accomplishment to add to Green's fashion resume, it will only be an award to boost the Rockets guard's confidence heading into next season. Houston will continue to prepare for the NBA Draft on June 25th.