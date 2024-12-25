Rockets Have Christmas Day History
The Houston Rockets are on the couch for Christmas Day this year, but that wasn't the case in the franchise's first year of existence in 1967.
Back when they were stationed in San Diego, the Rockets hosted their Southern California rival Los Angeles Lakers for the first-ever nationally televised game on Christmas Day.
The game was broadcast coast-to-coast on ABC, one of five basketball games on Dec. 25, and the Rockets pulled out a 104-101 victory against the eventual Western Conference champion Lakers.
Elgin Baylor led all scorers with 21 points while Gail Goodrich had 19 and Jerry West had 13 for the Lakers.
The Rockets were led in scoring by John Block, who had 20. He was one of six Rockets in double figures for the game. Pat Riley, who would become the Lakers head coach in the 1980's, was a rookie that year. He scored six points for the Rockets during the game.
Since then, the Rockets have played 11 more times on Christmas Day, with their last appearance coming in 2019 in a loss to the Golden State Warriors in another edition of the rivalry between the two teams throughout the past several years.
Perhaps the Rockets will have a chance to end their Christmas Day drought next year when the schedule is released.
