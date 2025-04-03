Houston Rockets Have Made Taking as Many Shots as Possible a Priority
The Houston Rockets came into Wednesday night's game knowing they could not only win their 50th game of the season but also clinch a playoff spot. The Rockets welcomed the Utah Jazz into town, who currently hold the league's worst record.
The Rockets, however, knew they could not take the Jazz for granted because they had already lost a game to them earlier this season. The Rockets did not take the game for granted as they dominated the Jazz for most of the game on their way to a 143-105 victory.
As stated earlier, the win guarantees that the Rockets will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The Rockets have been the best rebounding team all season and have used their elite defense to reach the 50-win mark.
The Rockets also prioritized pushing the pace and attempting more shots this season. Ime Udoka has preached from the day he stepped into the Rockets' building that he wants his team to push the pace and play faster.
The Rockets started taking more shots last season, increasing their field goal attempts to 90.4, which was fifth in the NBA. This season has been even better, as the Rockets are first in the NBA at 93.5 shots per game.
The Rockets are on pace to take their most shots per game since the 1977-78 season, when they finished with 93.8 shots. There are a couple of reasons for the increased shots per game. As mentioned earlier, the Rockets have a top-five defense, which means they are getting stops and can catch the defense off guard by pushing the ball up the court.
Another reason is the Rockets rebounding, specifically their offensive rebounding. The Rockets are No. 1 in the NBA by a wide margin in offensive rebounding and are having their best season since the 1990-91 season on the offensive boards.
Udoka and the rest of the coaching staff realized from the start that they would not be one of the top five teams regarding 3-point shooting or having a high field goal percentage every night. The Rockets knew that for them to be able to compete in every game, they would have to do the little things like rebounding and getting up as many shots as possible.
Those skills will come in handy when the Rockets start their playoff series in a couple of weeks as each possession is critical in the postseason. The Rockets are back in action Friday as they host the league-best team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.