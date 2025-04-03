Rockets Have Officially Completed Rebuild
Four years ago, the Houston Rockets held the league's worst record and appeared to have hit rock bottom.
Now, with five games left in the regular season, the Rockets are on pace to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference after a five-year playoff drought.
Bleacher Report named the Rockets' resurgence as one of the 10 biggest plot twists of the NBA season.
"After going on a run to finish last season 41-41, the Houston Rockets were expected to make a leap this season. Even the highest expectations did not have Houston fighting for the second seed in the West. But that is right where they are in the Western Conference standings," Bleacher Report writes.
"The Rockets have already surpassed their projected win total of 43.5. That is not a surprise; they are in the race for the two-seed. This after going 5-11 from the end of January to the beginning of March. The team fell in the standings but relaunched after that 16-game stretch, winning 9 of their next 10 games.
"When Houston is rolling, its defense has been dominant and physical. They have unleashed Amen Thompson and Tari Eason on the defensive end. Alpren Sengun, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet keep the offense humming. The finish in the West is up in the air, but after some turbulence, they have stabilized. The fact that they are in the running for second after finishing 11th last season is quite the twist."
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.