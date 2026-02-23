Despite Loss to the Knicks, the Rockets Can Still Move up Monday

The Houston Rockets were hoping to continue the momentum they had started with the win over the Charlotte Hornets in the first post-All-Star game. The Rockets avenged an earlier loss to the Hornets in Houston.

The Hornets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, but the Rockets were able to pull away late, mainly because of the excellent play of Kevin Durant, who scored the Rockets' last ten points on his way to a 35-point game.

The win moved the Rockets into third place in the Western Conference, as they continued to ping-pong between the third and fifth seeds with each win or loss.

All the momentum the Rockets were hoping to build from that road win went out the window against the New York Knicks in Primetime on Saturday. The Rockets trailed early but turned it around in the second quarter and took control in the third. At least that is the way it seemed.

The same problem that has plagued the Rockets throughout the season reared its ugly head Saturday as the Rockets went from an 18-point lead early in the quarter to a crushing 108-106 loss. The Rockets only scored 15 points in the fourth quarter. They had more turnovers than made field goals, only making five shots in the entire fourth quarter.

The Rockets have blown several fourth-quarter leads this season, including a 25-point lead to one of the worst teams in the league, the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss dropped the Rockets to the fourth seed again, flip-flopping spots with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.

That is the good and bad part of being in the Western Conference. A two-game losing streak can drop you down several spots because of how close the standings are out west. Sunday was a benefit for the Rockets, as the three Western Conference teams they are closest to all suffered their own setbacks.

Those setbacks have put the Rockets right back in position to move up in the standings on Monday as they host the Utah Jazz. The next several games are set up for the Rockets to finally cement their position in the conference.

The Rockets Will Be the Favorite in Their Next Several Games

Feb 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after scoring in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Rockets kick off the new week by hosting the Utah Jazz, a team that beat them in their last matchup. That was a different Jazz team, as they have been involved in a tanking controversy as of late, even being fined by the NBA for their alleged tanking.

The Rockets, in fact, should be favored in their next six games, as they play the Jazz Monday night, followed by the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, and Golden State Warriors, who could still be without Steph Curry.

Of course, as we have seen throughout the season, the Rockets being favored in a game doesn't guarantee a win, but if they do take care of business Monday night, they will be back in the third seed as the Lakers are idle on Monday.

If the Rockets do what is expected in the next several games, they could finally solidify their position in the conference, something they haven't been able to do all season. It all starts tonight as the Rockets look to get back in the win column, hosting the Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m. Central on Peacock.