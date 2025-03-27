Houston Rockets Have Only Nine Games to Claim Second Seed
With just nine games remaining in the regular season, playoffs are nearly a lock for the Houston Rockets. They're having the franchise's best season in over half a decade and currently sit in the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Houston is unlikely to drop from the second seed into the Play-In Tournament, but there is a risk of dropping in the standings.
The Rockets must keep their focus during the three-game away stretch as they take on the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Suns are difficult matchups, and the Rockets hope to find victories against both teams, proving they can compete against some of the best teams in the league.
However, Houston can't overlook the Jazz. The Rockets' trip to Utah starts a difficult stretch of games, and an undisciplined team could take a team like the Jazz lightly. Starting the road trip with a loss against the worst team remaining on their schedule would be a difficult development.
Teams better than the Rockets have historically fallen into trap games, especially near the end of the season. Houston must avoid the trap against the Jazz because things get significantly more difficult following that game.
Houston's stretch against the Suns and the Lakers features two teams with multiple stars on each. Luka Doncic and LeBron James have completely turned Los Angeles around after the Lakers failed to impress with their play through the middle of the season.
The Suns played poorly all season and still might have a chance to sneak into the Play-In Tournament. Kevin Durant has played some of his best games of the season recently. Durant poses a legitimate threat to lead a team to victory on his own. Despite the team underachieving this season, he also has a capable supporting group.
With the Lakers and the Suns, the Rockets must compete with some of the league's best and most established players.
The Rockets face another trap game against the Jazz before hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder and hitting the road again. Houston's match against the Thunder is no cakewalk, and it leads directly to another difficult stretch that doesn't get any easier before the playoffs.
Houston will face the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Lakers again before coming home to host the Denver Nuggets.
The Rockets are set to experience a difficult stretch just before the playoffs. These games are vital for securing their postseason position, but they'll also learn what works and what doesn't against veteran teams that have a realistic chance of winning a title.