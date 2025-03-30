Rockets Have Two Major Injury Updates vs. Suns
The Houston Rockets are getting ready for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns, but their rotation could look a little different.
According to Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner, the Rockets have ruled out power forward Tari Eason (lower left leg injury management), but they have upgraded rookie guard Reed Sheppard (thumb fracture) to questionable.
Given the fact that the Rockets have a game tomorrow against the Los Angeles Lakers, it isn't a surprise to see Eason downgraded on the injury report. He will be expected to return tomorrow against the Lakers.
As for Sheppard, he has not played since Mar. 4, and has been out since with a broken thumb. The rookie guard might play a lot in the final handful of games during the regular season, but it's unlikely to see him playing a ton of minutes with Houston trying to solidify a spot in the top two in the Western Conference.
The Rockets' rotation is pretty established at this point with Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun in the starting lineup while the aforementioned Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Steven Adams come off the bench.
With Eason out tonight, it could mean an added opportunity for Jeff Green or Jae'Sean Tate, and if head coach Ime Udoka wanted to use another guard, Aaron Holiday would likely see action over Sheppard.
Sheppard will see the floor at some point in the next few games, but it is hard to gauge when and how much he will actually play.