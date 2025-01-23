Rockets Haven't Forgotten About Reed Sheppard
The Houston Rockets were hesitant on whether to use the No. 3 overall pick or trade it during the offseason.
However, they really liked Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, who was still on the board, so they took him in hopes of finding a role for him down the line.
Sheppard's fit with the Rockets wasn't an easy one to map out considering the team had six first-round picks on the roster since 2021, as well as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.
However, ESPN writer Jeremy Woo believes Sheppard will be part of the Rockets for the long haul.
"Entering the NBA season, there was a sense Houston would have to sort out a rotation crunch -- the Rockets had Fred Van Vleet, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson ahead of him for backcourt minutes. It's hard to argue with the results coach Ime Udoka has gotten, but a top-five pick going on assignment to the G League is the type of headline that can easily be misinterpreted," Woo writes.
"The Rockets, according to sources, are still heavily invested in Sheppard long-term. But with him unable to get a consistent foothold on a role in Houston, the organization opted to send him down and keep him game-ready. It's possible he carves out added minutes for the Rockets over the next couple of months; it's also possible he spends additional time with the Vipers.
"This situation isn't a referendum on Sheppard's NBA future -- whether it's later this season or down the line, expect to see more of him."
Of course, the future isn't already written out for Sheppard. He will likely be included in every trade rumor under the sun involving the Rockets linked to a star given his status as a former top-three pick that doesn't play minutes worthy of that title.
However, Sheppard and the Rockets will be patient. The more he improves, the more valuable he will become for the Rockets down the line.
Sheppard and the Rockets are back in action on Saturday as they take on the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. Tipoff from RocketMortgage Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
