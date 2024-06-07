Houston Rockets Hold Sixth-Best Odds to Land Utah Jazz Star Forward
Could the Houston Rockets be in the trade market this offseason?
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft — which the Rockets own — will bring in some trade value. They also have a uniquely built roster with a blend of win-now talents and young assets, both of which need playing time.
Evidently, the Rockets could move on from the pick and some talent both while working towards eventually building a contending team. First up is the playoffs, though. The team took a 19-win leap, winning 41 games this past season.
Because of their itch to compete soon, could the Rockets attempt to trade for a star player? One option who should be available this offseason is Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen. According to Bovada, the Rockets have the sixth-best odds to trade for the Jazz star.
The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors in the odds to land the 7-footer. Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, making it no shock he will be highly-coveted this offseason.
Furthermore, Markkanen’s performance this season will have his trade value this offseason at a point the Rockets might not want to reach. With the No. 3 overall pick, young players and matchable salaries, though, it’s no shock the Rockets are going to be rumored in the running to trade for available stars this offseason.
Unless it gives the Rockets a big leap towards contention, it’s hard to imagine Rockets general manager Rafael Stone making any real moves. The team has young pieces in Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson — all of which are far from final products. They’ve also got win-now talents like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.
Following the young core’s lead, letting them develop and eventually take over seems to be the best option for the team, but the Rockets have already struggled with patience. The No. 3 pick allows them an opportunity to snag a star, too, so it’ll be interesting to see whether or not the Rockets bite or not, though it’d likely hurt them long-term.
READ MORE: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Rockets Legend for Recent Comments
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.