Rockets Ime Udoka on Alperen Sengun’s Growth: ‘Stop Crying’
The Houston Rockets have been one of the league’s bigger surprises so far this season, jumping out to a double-positive record of 16-8 following a Sunday-night win over the LA Clippers.
Head coach Ime Udoka has been a large reason for that with his preachings of toughness, physicality and two-way play.
The former Celtics coach turned Houston bench boss has never minced words, and that trend continued following Sunday night’s victory as he spoke on star Alperen Sengun’s night and continued growth.
“My biggest thing with him is, don’t get the European out of your game and play through stuff. Stop crying.” Udoka said slyly smiling following the win.
Despite ending it with a quip, Udoka did give insight into his coaching of the team’s talented center prior to.
“Just continue to be a physical presence on both sides,” Udoka said. “But really, my thing is to concentrate on the things you can control. Which is, looking to score and not looking to get fouled as much. Playing through contact and not looking for a call, not letting missed shots affect you on the other end.”
Sengun’s scoring hasn’t been the same as last year so far this season, and that continued with just 11 points against LA. But he was able to add his patented facilitation.
“They went after him tonight anytime he had it in the post,” Udoka said. “And he found guys, and that’s the reason he had those wide open looks. Some nights it’s going to be a scoring thing, some nights it’s going to be facilitating, he has to be able to both.”
Sengun will undoubtedly return to form being just a quarter of the way through the season. And Houston fans can especially rest easy knowing they have the right coach leading the charge.
