Houston Rockets Injury: Sengun Probable for Nets' Matchup
On Monday night, the Houston Rockets looked to get back on track with another game against white-hot New York Knicks.
Despite some solid performances overall from Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Aaron Holiday, the Knicks were able to outlast Houston behind a 42-point performance from guard Jalen Brunson.
Houston has now lost three games in a row, falling to No. 3 in the Western Conference behind the Memphis Grizzlies, despite owning a 3-1 record vs. the Grizzlies this season. The team has been without Alperen Sengun for this three-game losing-streak as he deals with a calf injury.
Just days ago, the Rockets faced off against the Nets, hoping to come away with an easier win. Brooklyn was the aggressor on the night, though, taking it to Houston with physicality and urgency. All in all, the Nets coasted to a 110-98 win with Sengun hurt for the second of three games.
Here are the injuries reports for both Houston and Brooklyn ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup.
Houston Rockets injuries:
Alperen Sengun — Probably: Left calf contusion
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: Left metacarpal fracture
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Bojan Bogdanovic — Out: Left foot recovery
Noah Clowney — Out: Left ankle sprain
Cameron Johnson — Out: Right ankle sprain
Ben Simmons — Out: Back management
Maxwell Lewis — Out: Left tibia fracture
De’Anthony Melton — Out: Left ACL tear
Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring strain
The Rockets desperately need Sengun back in the lineup, and it appears they'll get just that on Tuesday, as he's listed 'probable' to return. It couldn't come at a better time for Houston, as they surely need to get back in the win column against Brooklyn.
Brooklyn continues to deal with a myriad of injuries to its primary contributors, including Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas.
The two teams tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Brooklyn.
