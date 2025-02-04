Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets Injury: Sengun Probable for Nets' Matchup

Houston will look to a revenge game against Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Derek Parker

Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts to a play while on the bench against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts to a play while on the bench against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday night, the Houston Rockets looked to get back on track with another game against white-hot New York Knicks.

Despite some solid performances overall from Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Aaron Holiday, the Knicks were able to outlast Houston behind a 42-point performance from guard Jalen Brunson.

Houston has now lost three games in a row, falling to No. 3 in the Western Conference behind the Memphis Grizzlies, despite owning a 3-1 record vs. the Grizzlies this season. The team has been without Alperen Sengun for this three-game losing-streak as he deals with a calf injury.

Just days ago, the Rockets faced off against the Nets, hoping to come away with an easier win. Brooklyn was the aggressor on the night, though, taking it to Houston with physicality and urgency. All in all, the Nets coasted to a 110-98 win with Sengun hurt for the second of three games.

Here are the injuries reports for both Houston and Brooklyn ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup.

Houston Rockets injuries:

Alperen Sengun — Probably: Left calf contusion

Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: Left metacarpal fracture 

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Bojan Bogdanovic — Out: Left foot recovery

Noah Clowney — Out: Left ankle sprain

Cameron Johnson — Out: Right ankle sprain

Ben Simmons — Out: Back management

Maxwell Lewis — Out: Left tibia fracture

De’Anthony Melton — Out: Left ACL tear

Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring strain

The Rockets desperately need Sengun back in the lineup, and it appears they'll get just that on Tuesday, as he's listed 'probable' to return. It couldn't come at a better time for Houston, as they surely need to get back in the win column against Brooklyn.

Brooklyn continues to deal with a myriad of injuries to its primary contributors, including Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas.

The two teams tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Brooklyn.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

Home/News