Jalen Green’s Finish Last Season Could Foreshadow His Future
Drafted No. 2 overall with the Rockets’ first pick of its rebuild, Jalen Green has long been thought of by both the organization and fans as a key piece of the team’s future.
But through three full seasons, Green has yet to live up to his expectations as a highly-touted top pick. Career averages of nearly 20 points, 3.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game don’t quite tell the full story, but inefficient shooting splits of 42-34-80 somewhat bridge the gap.
Suffice it to say, Green is a clearly talented player, but hasn’t quite maximized his skillset and his impact within the Rockets' system.
His last season, though — and more specifically his stretch from early-March to mid-April — brings reason for hope.
From games No. 60-82, Green averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting a much more efficient 46% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. His turnovers didn’t dip, but he boosted nearly every other stat including assists.
Most simply, Green looked like a true star in the last portion of the season, helping Houston to a 15-7 record in that span, including an 11-game winning-streak. Additionally, the team was without its star in Alperen Sengun for most of that stretch due to injury, making Green’s success all the more important.
Of course, Green’s stretch isn’t worth much if he can’t find consistency moving forward. But there’s hope among organization and fans alike that he’ll continue his hot stretch into the 2024-25 season.
